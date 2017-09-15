Search for article

Melindo makes weight on second try

SHARES:

By:

@Glendale_Rosal

05:36 PM September 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale Rosal, September 15th, 2017 05:36 PM

Milan Melindo steps on the weighing scale for his second try to make weight. ALA Promotions International officials had to cover him with a towel since he took all of his clothes off to make the limit. (CDN PHOTO/GLENDALE ROSAL)

REIGNING IBF world junior flyweight king Milan Melindo had a bit of weight issues during the official weigh-in for the Pinoy Pride 42: Clash For Glory at the SM City Cebu event center Friday afternoon.

In his first try at the scales, Melindo weighed 109.25 pounds, which was over the 108-pound weight limit.

Melindo’s opponent, Hekkie Budler of South Africa, the IBO world junior flyweight king, made the limit at exactly 108 pounds.

After about an hour and a half, Melindo got back on the scales and finally made weight at 108 pounds.

But he had to strip off his clothes just to make the exact weight. According to trainer Edmund Villamor, Melindo had to go in a sauna to shed the excess weight.

Melindo is making his first world title defense against Budler on Saturday evening at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.