Melindo makes weight on second try

REIGNING IBF world junior flyweight king Milan Melindo had a bit of weight issues during the official weigh-in for the Pinoy Pride 42: Clash For Glory at the SM City Cebu event center Friday afternoon.

In his first try at the scales, Melindo weighed 109.25 pounds, which was over the 108-pound weight limit.

Melindo’s opponent, Hekkie Budler of South Africa, the IBO world junior flyweight king, made the limit at exactly 108 pounds.

After about an hour and a half, Melindo got back on the scales and finally made weight at 108 pounds.

But he had to strip off his clothes just to make the exact weight. According to trainer Edmund Villamor, Melindo had to go in a sauna to shed the excess weight.

Melindo is making his first world title defense against Budler on Saturday evening at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.