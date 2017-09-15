Seven drug suspects yield more than P100K worth of drugs in Talisay

SEVEN drug suspects were arrested in two buy-bust operations in Talisay City on Friday.

Four newly identified drug suspects were apprehended in Sitio Uldog, Barangay Cansojong at 2:45 in the afternoon.

Odelio Hermosa, Denver Segundino, Divine Grace Dandan and John Philip Lope yielded 32.2 grams of suspected shabu worth P96,600.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hermosa and Segundino are both residents of Talisay City. Dandan and Lope, meanwhile, come from the neighboring town of Minglanilla.

In an earlier operation, Talisay City police apprehended three street level drug pushers.

The suspects, identified as Renante Gaviola, Maria Arlene Valmoria and Saint Anthony Amagos, were arrested in Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke at 9:30 AM.

Police seized P8,330 worth of drugs from the suspects.

The seven arrested drug personalities are now detained in Talisay City jail while the drug evidence have been sent to the crime laboratory for examination.