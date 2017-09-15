Babag steps up anti-drug campaign with slogans

Barangay officials of Babag, Lapu-Lapu City hang tarpaulin with anti-drug slogans in several areas as part their effort to contain the illegal drug problem in the barangay on Friday morning.

A total of six tarpaulins bearing the texts “Let’s make Barangay Babag a Drug Free Barangay”, “Let’s give hugs not drugs”, “Sa drugs dili ka matiguwang, Dali kang mamatay” were posted in Babag II Elementary School, public gymnasium, waiting sheds, church and near the boundary of the city and the town of Cordova.

Epifania Augusto, chairwoman of Babag, said the tarpaulin will serve as reminders for the residents, the youth especially, on how destructive illegal drugs can be.

Augusto added that together with the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac), the barangay will continue its advocacy to eradicate illegal drug use in Babag.