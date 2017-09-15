Search for article

IBP Cebu Olympics Fest set

07:36 PM September 15th, 2017

By: James Savellon, September 15th, 2017 07:36 PM

IBP Cebu sports committee director Francis Pepito, sports committee co-chair Marvin Miralles, IBP president Mundlyn Misal-Martin, treasurer Rheneir Mora, and chess tournament director Marvin Ruelan at a press conference in Robinsons Galleria Cebu (CDN PHOTO/JAMES SAVELLON)

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter will hold its Olympics Fest 2017 from September 17 to 23 in celebration of its annual Law Week.

It will be the first time in 13 years the IBP Cebu will have a multisports-themed event.

IBP Cebu president Mundlyn Misal-Martin said in a press conference at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe in Robinsons Galleria Cebu that it will also be the first they will include non-lawyers in the competition.

Sporting events in the meet are basketball, badminton, shooting, darts, chess, bowling, billiards, and poker.

