IBP Cebu Olympics Fest set

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter will hold its Olympics Fest 2017 from September 17 to 23 in celebration of its annual Law Week.

It will be the first time in 13 years the IBP Cebu will have a multisports-themed event.

IBP Cebu president Mundlyn Misal-Martin said in a press conference at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe in Robinsons Galleria Cebu that it will also be the first they will include non-lawyers in the competition.

Sporting events in the meet are basketball, badminton, shooting, darts, chess, bowling, billiards, and poker.