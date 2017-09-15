Easy win for F2 Logistics Cargo Movers against Cesafi All-Stars

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers sent a resounding message to everybody as to why they are considered as one of the best teams in the country as they made quick work of the Cesafi Volleyball Women’s All-Star team, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14, in the first Cesafi All-Star Weekend Friday night at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Gym.

The Cargo Movers, winners of the 2016 Philippine SuperLiga All Filipino Conference, dominated the match from start to finish and never allowed the Cesafi All Stars to win a set in a game that lasted only 55 minutes Both teams will collide again Saturday at 5:30pm still at the USC Main Gym.