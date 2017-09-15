No vacuums in committees amid Abella’s resignation

DESPITE the resignation of Cebu City Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella, his colleagues at the City Council assured continuity of his responsibilities in committees which he used to chair.

Abella headed three committees in the City Council: budget and finance; education, science and technology; and environment, energy, transportation, communication, and other utilities.

The respective vice chairpersons of these committees are set to take over his responsibilities.

“It’s okay, there’s no problem in the transition and in turning over. Whatever had to be discussed, Hanz was there, I was also there,” said Councilor Margarita Osmeña, who is set to assume as chairperson of the committee on budget and finance.

She said they have been meeting with the Local Finance Committee (LFC) for initial preparations of the city’s annual budget proposal for 2018. Deadline for submission is on October 15.

The other committee members are Councilors Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Alvin Arcilla and Sisinio Andales.

Osmeña said the LFC is also asking for help and inputs from other councilors allied with Barug Team Rama like Councilors Jose Daluz III and Jocelyn Pesquera. Pesquera was the former chairperson of the budget committee.

For his part, Councilor Joy Augustus Young also sees no problem in taking over as chairperson of the committee on education, science and technology.

“I’ve been active in the committee work because Hanz concentrated on the committee on budget and finance. There’s no problem with his resignation,” he said.

Young, who is also the deputy mayor for education, said most concerns of the committee on education include construction of classrooms and school buildings, budgets for activities of teachers, which he said he has been doing before.

Councilor Gabuya is set to assume the chairmanship of the committee on environment, energy, transportation, communication, and other utilities.

CDN tried to call Gabuya for his comment but he could not be reached yesterday.

Abella is set to start his work as newly appointed commissioner of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) Seventh Division next week.

He took his oath of office before NLRC Seventh Division presiding commissioner Violeta Bantug last Wednesday. Abella has also submitted his resignation last Thursday which was effective immediately to Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella who signed it “approved.”

Abella already said he has been wrapping up his work and responsibilities with City Hall.

Meanwhile, the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) is yet to meet to decide who to recommend as Abella’s replacement in the City Council.

Former Mayor Michael Rama was among those initially floated as possible candidates, along with Inayawan Barangay Captain Lutherlee “Lotlot” Ignacio-Soon and Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr., who both ran for south district councilor in last year’s elections but lost.

Rama already said he is “not entertaining the idea” but he still has the biggest say on the choice of candidates since he is UNA’s head for Central Visayas.

It will be President Duterte who will pick from the list submitted by UNA as the official replacement of Abella.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña refused to comment on the possibility of Rama’s political comeback as a city councilor.

“I don’t care to comment on that,” he said in his news conference yesterday. /WITH A REPORT FROM USJ-R Intern Kristine Q. Remolisan.