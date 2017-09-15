Toni Gonzaga and Piolo Pascual reunite in the new film

TONI Gonzaga and Piolo Pascual reunite on the big screen for their newest film,” Last Night.”

Pascual on his Instagram account (@piolo_paacual) posted the film’s official poster last Monday.

“And it’s out. #lastnight in cinemas sept. 27 2017…journey with Mark and Carmina as they choose to live.. or…

#justwatchsoyoullknowwhywecantgiveawaythestory #mabubayangpelikilangpilipino #ombeoriginal,” Pascual said.

The movie’s first trailer was released on September 10 through Star Cinema’s Facebook page.

As of yesterday, it already has 2.5 million views.

The first part of the trailer shows Pascual and Gonzaga helping an unconscious man at a train station.

In the next scene, Pascual and Gonzaga’s characters are talking about what had just happened. The trailer also explains why Gonzaga was named Carmina Salvador.

Her name is derived from female lead character (portrayed by Dawn Zulueta) in the 1991 movie, “Hihintayin Kita sa Langit.”

An interesting part in the trailer is when Pascual revealed that he has a wife and that Gonzaga has a boyfriend.

There’s also a scene showing Pascual attempting to jump off a bridge while Gonzaga, who is in a precarious position herself, asks for his help.

“Last Night” is the second film of Pascual and Gonzaga after their blockbuster hit, “Starting Over Again” in 2014.

Directed by Joyce Bernal and written by actress Bela Padilla, it is produced by Star Cinema with Spring Films and N2 Productions.