BINIBINING CEBU 2017 Miss Boljoon and Miss Balamban

FIFTY-FOUR lovely ladies are showcasing the best of their towns and cities in the first ever Binibining Cebu pageant to be held on Oct 28. Here are Lersly Ann Gonza of Boljoon and Blessed Migallen of Balamban:

Lersly Ann Gonza

Age: 21 Town:

ADVERTISEMENT

Boljoon Hobbies/Interests:

Basketball, chess and painting

Titles: Bb. Baclayan 2013 1st Runner-up, Bb. Boljoon 2014 2nd Runner-up, Ms. Teen Poblacion Alcoy 2016 2nd Runner-up, Boljoon Mugna Sapot Queen 2017, and Miss UV-Dalaguete 2015

LERSLY Ann Gonza was encouraged by a municipal councilor in a town to join Binibining Cebu since it is the best platform to show what a Boljoanon woman can do.

Gonza is the official candidate of Boljoon which is 106 kilometers away from Cebu City.

Boljoon is home to one of the oldest churches in Cebu — the Nuestra Señora Patrocinio de Maria believed to be 411 years old. It was declared as a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum of the Philippines and a National Cultural Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

It is also under consideration for the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the Philippines as a member of the Baroque Churches of the Philippines.

Blessed Migallen

Age: 19

Town: Balamban

Hobbies/Interests: Photography and making scarves and beanies through crochet

Titles: Binibining Balamban 2016, Ms. Arpili 2015, Binibining Baliwagan Fiesta Queen 2015

AFTER winning the Binibining Balamban 2016 crown, Blessed Migallen deemed it proper for her to represent her town in the Binibining Cebu pageant. “Balamban has so much to offer,” Migallen told Cebu Daily News.

Aside from being the ship building capital, Balamban has Cambuhawe Spring which has an Olympic-sized spring pool that is chlorine free.

The town also has Mount Manunggal which Migallen said is not just for Balamban but also for the whole Philippines.

It is significant because it was where former President Ramon Magsaysay died in a plane crash.

“If you wish to relax, unwind and be one with nature we have an eco resort in Gaas, where nature’s beauty is beyond compare,” she added. In terms of food, Balamban is famous for its liempo, an authentic and tasty pork belly.