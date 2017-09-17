PIB to probe Dela Cerna shooting

THE provincial police are doing a parallel investigation in the ambush of Tuburan councilor and lawyer Reynante Dela Cerna.

Supt. Joie Yape Jr., Cebu Provincial Police Office Provincial Intelligence Branch chief, said that they would investigate the shooting incident after Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, Police Regional Office chief, ordered them to look into the attack.

Espino was referring to the shooting and wounding of lawyer Dela Cerna last Wednesday in Sitio Cadajoan, Barangay Talamban.

Dela Cerna was riding a motorcycle for hire when two gunmen, wearing bonnets, on another motorcycle shot him.

Espino ordered the separate investigation because the victim is a former vice mayor and incumbent town councilor of Tuburan, and police had yet to identify the perpetrators of the attack.

Yape said that he would only do some background checking, and he had already sent his men to interview Dela Cerna.

Dela Cerna, however, remains confined in the hospital because of the wounds he suffered from the shooting.

Meanwhile Yape, who is also the concurrent Police Station chief of Ronda town, is hoping that a leader of an armed group in the town will surrender soon.

Yape said that he was hoping that this would happen since the leader of the rival armed group had surrendered last week.

Jeric “AAY” Torres, who told Cebu Daily News in an interview that he had killed at least two persons, surrendered to Yape.

Francisco Omboy, a relative of Torres and a leader of one of the armed groups in the town, is Torres rival.

Yape said he hoped that Omboy would also surrender in a month’s time with Torres giving himself up to police.