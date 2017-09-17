CDN’s bet is Mr. Press Freedom 2017

His answer about responsible journalism to fight fake news helped seal the win for Christian Orellano, assistant online coordinator for Cebu Daily News, as he bagged the Mr. Press Freedom 2017 title.

“How in your own sphere of influence as journalist will you fight fake news and the trolls?” This was the question from Charo Logarta-Lagamon, director of corporate communications of Cebu Pacific, for Orellano.

“As a journalist we have been thought to be responsible in our journalism. As a journalist we should be faithful and committed and put our heart in responsible journalism. We should be patient in delivering to the people the accuracy and thoughtful journalism,” Orellano answered.

This is CDN’s third win for Mr. Press Freedom title after Victor Anthony Silva and Rabboni Borbon in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Other winners for the Mr. Press Freedom 2017 are Giovanni Malitao Jr., of Kapisanan ng Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (1st runner-up) and Henry James Cinco of Sun.Star Cebu (2nd runner-up).

Dezsa Rubio, assistant Lifestyle editor for The Freeman won the Ms. Press Freedom 2017 title and answered question from Paul Gotiong.

“What is the greatest problem in our society today and how do you think you can do it though media?” Gotiong questioned Rubio.

“I think the greatest problem in our society today is misinformation to the advent of technology and in social media. And how the people have the freedom to inform people those to social media. People can misinform a lot of times. If we are not responsible enough in verifying information then we will be blindsided by people who pursue selfishness in order to manipulate people in believing false information. As a journalist, it is my responsibility to inform people about verifying information. Like in The Freeman, we verify information multiple times through calling different sources and showing all sides of the story. It is important to go to credible sites and other news publications rather than just checking out bloggers or Facebook pages. That is I think the greatest problem in our society,” Rubio said.

Other winners for Ms. Press Freedom 2017 are Cheche Lara of CDN (1st runner-up), Erika Gocuan of Sun.Star Cebu (2nd runner-up), and Shaira Saraña of KBP (3rd runner-up).

During the production number, candidates wore the creations of Lemuel Rosos.

Second segment showed candidates wearing cut and style which bore statement shirts.

Candidates during the evening gown and suit competition wore Malayka Yamas and Roy Tizon’s creations.

Guest performers were Viva artist Juanita Romualdez, girl group Maka Girls (Gen Flores, KC Dilao and Raechelle Faelnar), and dance crew Knapsack.

The event was hosted by Mr. Press Freedom 2015 Victor Anthony Silva, business writer for CDN.

Other members of the board of judges are Raine Baljak, Miss Cebu 2016, Eleanor Velasco, owner Skin 911, and Jesus Boy Bosque, assistant vice president for VisMin and special assistant and the chairman of Viva Communications, Inc.