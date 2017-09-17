Search for article

22 minors apprehended for curfew violation in Liloan

04:17 PM September 17th, 2017

Twenty-two minors were rescued in Liloan town on Saturday evening after they were caught loitering on the streets past the 10 PM curfew.

According to Police Supt. Melbert Esguerra of Liloan PNP, the minors were caught in barangays Yati, San Vicente, Cotcot, Jubay, Catarman, Calero and Tayud during police patrols.

The curfew ordinance in the town has long been strictly implemented, says Esguerra.

The minors were given an orientation on the ordinance and were then sent to their barangays where they will comply with the penalties.

