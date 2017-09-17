Maglasang sinks shot from midcourt to carry UV to Cesafi juniors hoops finals

Froiland Maglasang banked in a three pointer from just across midcourt as time expired to give the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers a pulsating 74-73 win over the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in the 17th Cesafi high school basketball tournament Sunday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the thrilling win, UV gained an outright ticket to the championship round as it completed a sweep of the elimination round.

Beirn Laurente led UV with 20 points while Jhiey Paraldo added 14.

Maglasang had just seven points but it was his last shot that would prove most telling.