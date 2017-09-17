USC, USJ-R topple opponents

YVES Caballero carried the University of San Carlos (USC) to a 1-0 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the collegiate division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Caballero scored the lone goal for USC, which logged its second win in the tournament.

USC is the defending champion in the collegiate division while USPF was last year’s runner up.

In the other collegiate match, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) beat University of the Visayas (UV), 2-0.

Neil Miñoza and Aljun Tedera were the scorers for USJ-R, the former collegiate champions.

In the secondary division, powerhouse Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves logged their second straight win by pummeling rival and

defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 7-0.

Scoring for DBTC were John Clyde Vitualla (3), Josh Asignar (2), ER Orale, and Jasha Tabar.

USC-Basic Education, meanwhile, routed USJ-R, 9-0, in the other secondary division match.

Harl Barbon (26th, 37th, 48th and 50th), Joseph Antiola (85th and 90th) led the scoring for the winning team. USC-BED’s other scorers were Joey Kapilli (47th), Alex Flores (59th), and Hanze Tugao (57th).