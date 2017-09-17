GREAT RECOVERY

Velasco makes up for blunder, tows Toyota Team Cebu to historic finish in Vios Cup

From last to first.

This was the exciting path that budding Cebuano racer Sean Kieran Velasco took to take the checkered flag in the Sporting Class of the third leg of the Toyota Vios Cup Season 4 last Saturday at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.

Velasco’s impressive victory was but a part of Toyota Team Cebu’s historic haul during the said leg, which saw Cebuanos dominate the Sporting and the Super Sporting Classes.

The Sporting Class was where history was made as for the first time, three members of the same team took the podium spots. Velasco finished with a time of 18 minutes, 42.047 seconds followed by team skipper and veteran racer Lord Seno at 18:43.220. Oscar Suarez placed third with a time of 18:45.861 seconds.

Multi-titled racer Jette Calderon gave Cebu another reason to celebrate as he won the Super Sporting Class, even after starting 10th on the grid. He crossed the finish line of the seven-lap race in 18:33.366, just seconds ahead of second placer, Dominic Ochoa and third place winner Keith Bryan Haw.

Pack up

Velasco’s road to redemption began in Race 1, which he won but got disqualified after he was found carrying a mobile phone in his pocket after the race, leaving him to start Race 2 at the very back of the grid.

“I wasn’t aware it was in my pocket. I think I was rushing to get myself seated in the car and brought it along with me,” Velasco related in an exclusive talk with Cebu Daily News the morning after the race.

“It was very painful but it was my fault. I just didn’t know they would be so strict about it,” he added. It is stipulated in the rule book that no electronic gadgets whatsoever can be brought in to the car when racing.

“My dad told me to pack up and go home because there would be no way for me to win the race. But I told him that I can do it and so I went in my car and went out on track and overtook as much cars as I can,” Velasco narrated.

Like a speed demon bent on redemption, Velasco stormed past six racers in the opening lap of a wet Race 2. By the third lap, Velasco was already in third, slipping past Seno. Towards the end of the race, Velasco eventually overtook race leader Suarez and held on for the win.

“In Race 2, I drove my heart out because I wanted to redeem myself and I wanted to pay back the team, especially my dad who got so angry,” Velasco said.

“I was so mad at him for neglecting the rule on bringing his phone in the car. But considering that the teammates were very encouraging, and the wet weather was actually in our favor, I let him be,” the elder Velasco remarked.

Seno was ecstatic with his team’s achievements and credited his teammates’ ability to adapt to the wet race conditions as key to their success.

Tactical precision

“It’s a historic win for Cebu motorsports. We wanted to finish strong, especially that Sean was DQ’d in Race 1 and he wanted to redeem himself. Our prayers were answered with a historic 1-2-3 finish. I guess driving our go-karts in the rain with dry weather tires because we didn’t have the budget to buy rain tires really helped us with the training. Thank you Kartzone!” Seno said.

Seno also praised Calderon, who was cool and collected all throughout the race.

“Calderon drove with tactical precision. He patiently waited for the drivers in the front to make mistakes and open. He is truly a work of art and Team Cebu is truly proud of him.” Seno said.

Toyota Team Cebu is now leading in the Team Championship followed closely by rivals Team Obengers/Toyota Balintawak and TSF/Toyota San Fernando. As of the moment, all results are provisional pending technical scrutiny.