Culinary school opens training restaurant to the public

THE International Culinary Arts Academy Cebu has opened their training restaurant Salle à Manger to the public starting August 1 until the first week of December. Salle à Manger, which is French for the Dining Room, is managed by the academy and operated and run by their chefs and students using an upscale steakhouse concept for this semester.

“Our students are 100% hands-on in the operation of the restaurant and manage their kitchen stations from inventory & requisition, preparation & station set-up to the actual cooking of food ordered by their guests. They also rotate around different kitchen stations – from the grill, sauté, fry, cold and pastry. They are also the ones who take care of the front of the house serving food and beverages to the guests,” says Chef Jeremy Young, Dean of ICAAC who also trains the students as their Maître d’ Hôtel (Restaurant Manager).

The menu is a collaboration of Chef Young, Chef de Cuisine Justin Mechill, and Pastry Chef Fatima Tan Young.

The menu includes classic steakhouse items such as Caesar Salad, Iceberg Wedge with Blue Cheese Dressing and French Fried Onion Rings to name a few from their list of appetizers. Their Main Course items include Fresh Squid Ink Pasta with Seafood, Miso Glazed Chilean Seabass, Sous Vide Braised Lamb Shanks and US Certified Angus Beef Rib-Eye, Porterhouse and T-Bone Steaks with different side dishes to choose from. Steak sauces to choose from are the classic Demi-Glace based sauce, Chimichurri and Béarnaise sauce.

For a limited time offer, their menu includes an All-you-can-eat US Certified Angus Beef Rib-Eye for only P1,299 that already includes a soup or a side salad. Even with a No Leftover, No Sharing and No Take-Out policy, this offer is still a great bargain for any steak lover. If you wish to order the Rib-Eye as an a la carte order, it is only P999 for an approximately 450g steak. For an upscale steakhouse, their prices for all of their menu items are more affordable and lower than comparable restaurants, as they operate as a training facility to provide actual training for their culinary students.

Reservations are highly recommended as seats are limited. The Salle à Manger is located at the International Culinary Arts Academy Cebu building, Don Gervacio Quijada Street, Guadalupe, Cebu City. Call them at 412-5241 or 0949 6953426 for inquiries or reservations.