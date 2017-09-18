Rull’s first Festival of Gadgets

This three-day event gave off advantages for consumers who bought phones, tabs and other gadgets present in each cellphone brands. They gave off discounts, freebies and other perks exclusive only for the Festival of Gadgets.

For having been in the market for 10 years, this was the very first Festival of Gadgets of Rulls wherein consumers didn’t only enjoy the event, but the employees of each cellphone brands as well.

On the second day, there was Queen of Gadgets sponsored by Home Credit Philippines. Each of the Cellphone Brands who participated in the said event has a candidate who will be representing their respective brands, of course.

The candidates paraded on stage with poise, elegance, and intelligence as they surpassed the following stages of the pageant for them to be able to call themselves The Queen of Gadgets.

Even after the hard work of each contestant, only one proved to be deserving of the crown but before the major awards, there were special awardees. Ms. Photogenic was given to Ms. Huawei for being the one who stood out most in photographs, Ms. Media Choice Awards was given to Ms. Samsung for being the most liked picture in the Rulls’ Facebook page that reached 4.5k and was also given the award for the Best in Festival Costume.

After the recognition of special awardees came the final results. The 2nd runner-up is Ms. Oppo Axel Rose Seronio, the 1st runner-up is Ms. Huawei Mary Shane Riel Yap and the Queen of Festival is Ms. Samsung Regine Kandy Madele.

The Festival of Gadgets truly is an event to look forward to. It is not only a normal promo day but there are other programs to expect as well.

For further inquiries, visit Rulls in SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, Gaisano Grand Mall Toledo, Gaisano Grand Mall Carcar, Super Metro Mambaling, Metro Gaisano Colon, SM City Consolacion, Gaisano Grand Mall Liloan, Gaisano Grand Mall Mactan, SM Seaside City Cebu, and Super Metro Pajo.