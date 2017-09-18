Search for article

Capitol donates equipment, services to seven towns

SHARES:

02:53 PM September 18th, 2017

Recommended
By: Morexette B. Erram, September 18th, 2017 02:53 PM

 

ABOUT P3.3 million worth of services and equipment for health, farming and fishing were donated to more than 1,000 beneficiaries in several towns of southern Cebu today.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale visited Oslob town to turn over seedlings and donate wheelchairs to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and engines for fishing boat operators.

Other recipients of provincial government services were the towns of Dalaguete, Samboan, Sibonga, Argao, Boljoon and Santander.

“We chose Oslob because in our previous caravan, we’re in the northern portions. And Oslob is a far-flung area,” said lawyer Ramil Abing, Governor Davide’s executive assistant.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.