Capitol donates equipment, services to seven towns

ABOUT P3.3 million worth of services and equipment for health, farming and fishing were donated to more than 1,000 beneficiaries in several towns of southern Cebu today.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale visited Oslob town to turn over seedlings and donate wheelchairs to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and engines for fishing boat operators.

Other recipients of provincial government services were the towns of Dalaguete, Samboan, Sibonga, Argao, Boljoon and Santander.

“We chose Oslob because in our previous caravan, we’re in the northern portions. And Oslob is a far-flung area,” said lawyer Ramil Abing, Governor Davide’s executive assistant.