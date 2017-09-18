Dragons set to race in Argao waters

Dragons in Argao 3 will be held at Terra Manna Argao on September 30, from 7 AM to 5 PM as part of the series of activities for the municipality’s annual fiesta.

Now on its third year, Dragons in Argao will highlight two main events such as the Argao inter-barangay dragon boat clinic and competition and the actual dragon boat race which will be participated by teams from Primary Homes and teams from different provinces and municipalities.

The competition will be divided into three categories, the 300 meters short boat open, 300 meters short boat mixed and the 300 meters barangay category.

Guest teams from neighboring islands of Dumaguete and Bohol as well as Bogo and Cebu City will also be competing in the race where cash prizes, medals, and trophies await the winners of each category.

Registration is still going on and will run until September 20. There is a P400 registration fee per person, inclusive of the official event jersey and a lunch pack.

This collaborative effort of Primary Homes Inc., Terra Manna-Argao, and Dragon Boat Cebu Central is a step towards making the sport of dragon boat racing known to Cebu.

“If you look at Cebu island, you have about 44 cities and municipalities that have a shoreline. So I think dragon boat is actually a sport fit for Cebu,” said Nonnie Lopez, Regional Coordinator of the Philippine Sports Commission and member of the Board of Directors of Dragon Boat Cebu Central.