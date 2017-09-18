Cebu’s tourism industry holds HRRAC Unity Run

ON September 24, the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu will be holding its annual fun run dubbed as the HRRAC Unity Run 2017 at the Cebu Grand Hotel grounds, Axis Vibo Place, Escario St., Cebu City.

The run aims to strengthen the unity and camaraderie among stakeholders in Cebu’s tourism industry. The event is also part of a bigger culmination activity to close the ongoing HRRAC Sports Fest where various employees from hotels and restaurants in Cebu are engaged in friendly sports competition since July 2017.

The run will have two categories, the open category and the HRRAC members who will race for the top spot of the 10k, 5k and 3k distances. The top 10 finishers in the 10k category will receive medals as well as cash prizes for the champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up. The top three runners for both the 5k and the 3k categories will bring home hotel accommodation gift certificates courtesy of the various member hotels in Cebu.

Registration for the run is on-going at the Cebu Grand Hotel, Escario St., Cebu City, HRRAC Secretariat’s Office at Gen. Maxilom Ave., Cebu, Tinda Locale at the Cebu Business Park and Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort for Mactan residents.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/HRRACINC.