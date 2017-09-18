Davide: No objection to SC ruling

AS ONE of its board members, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III did not object to the Supreme Court’s (SC) order, compelling officials of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) to pay a certain Richard Uchuan P482 million for renting two of the latter’s lots used for the operations of the airport in Lapu-Lapu City.

“If that’s the decision of the SC, well, we have to pay the amount,” said Davide.

However, he stated that the MCIAA will have to discuss, as a board, on how to pay Uchuan.

The judiciary also ordered the MCIAA to vacate Uchuan’s two properties which have a total land area of 149,000 square meters. It also compelled the Register of Deeds in Lapu-Lapu City to put Uchuan’s name on the title.

“Mactan-Cebu International Airport is ordered to pay P20 per square meter per month as rental for use of the property reckoned from the time of filing of the complaint until its final payment for the same,” stated the SC who also ruled their decision as “final and executory.”

The SC came up with the amount after multiplying the total land area of the properties with the number of months that spanned from the date when the complaint was filed up to August 2017, when they came up with the ruling.

There are a total of 161 months from 2004, the year when Uchuan filed the complaint before the prosecutor’s office in Lapu-Lapu City, up to August 2017.