Seven barangays implement curfew for minors

SEVEN barangays in Cebu City south district simultaneously implemented the curfew ordinance starting at 10:00 last night.

Barangay captains and some of their councilors attended a meeting with Cebu City deputy mayor, Councilor Dave Tumulak and Chief Inspector Keth Allen Andaya, chief of San Nicolas Police Station 6.

Barangay Captains Yvonne Feliciano of Calamba, Antonio Caruzca of Pahina San Nicolas, Julious Guio-guio of Pasil, Jojo Sable of Suba, Ariel Yburan of Sawang Calero, Abraham Desamparado of San Nicolas proper attended the meeting as their barangays are members of the GSG6, a group under police station 6. Barangay Captain Elmer Abella of Duljo Fatima also attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feliciano, GSG6 president, told CDN that they will implement the curfew ordinance thrice this week and will fully implement it daily starting next week.

Minors below 18 years old who violate the curfew will be brought to the respective barangay halls and their parents will be called to get their children.

Parents of the minors caught for the first time will be given a warning. Parents of second time violators will be penalized with community service while parents of third time curfew violators will be charged.

Tumulak is urging other barangays to implement the curfew so that there will no longer be any minors roaming the streets late at night.

He said minors are usually used by criminals especially as couriers for illegal drugs.

Tumulak also requested the police to implement other city ordinances like drunkeness, loitering, and other violations of local and national laws.

Andaya assured that each barangay will have an assigned at least one policeman during the implementation of the curfew ordinance.

There will also two roving patrol cars during nighttime ready to respond in case of untoward incidents.