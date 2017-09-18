No report, no allowance

After failing to submit their weekly consolidated performance report, tanods in three barangays in Cebu City will no longer receive their monthly financial allowance from the city government.

Of the 80 barangays, tanods in Mambaling, Paril and Poblacion Pardo failed to submit their weekly accomplishment report.

The City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), through a letter, informed the mayor of the performance of the barangays in relation to the campaign against illegal drugs.

Cosap chief Garry Lao said for the whole month of August, the three barangays were not able to submit any report.

“For August, there were none. No reports were submitted. What will they ask from the city when they did not submit anything?” he said.

The weekly accomplishment report serves as basis of the city government to determine if the tanods will be given their allowances.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña, after learning of the tanod’s performance, cut off their allowances.

Lao also said that at least 12 barangays submitted an incomplete report. He said Cosap cannot release a certification for the release of their honorarium to the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC).

These barangays are Bulacao, Capitol Site, Cogon Pardo, Kamagayan, Lorega San Miguel, Lusaran, Pasil, Sambag I, San Jose, Sapangdaku, Santo Niño and Zapatera.

“The barangays submitted incomplete reports. They have only given me the report for the first week but for the second, there was none,” he said.

He, however, said the mayor will be informed as soon as the barangays submit their reports for the month of September. Lao said it will be the mayor who will decide if the barangays will continue to receive the allowances.

An explanation letter should also be attached containing the reason why they did not submit a complete report.

“It is also unfair to the other barangays. They have complied with the order coming from the mayor. No bias,” he said.

Tanods receive a P5,000 monthly assistance from the city.