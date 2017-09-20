Search for article

Eight-year-old boy drowns in Ginatilan town river

11:52 AM September 20th, 2017

THE remains of an eight-year-old boy was found in a river in Ginatilan town on Tuesday noon.

Lee Kevin Baroy, a Grade 2 student in Barangay Canyurong, was reportedly playing at the riverbank in the barangay during a lunch break.

The Ginatilan police said barangay councilman Rey Vilacor warned Baroy from going near the river as the water continued to rise due to the heavy downpour.

The child went missing at 2 PM.

His body was found off the riverbank, more than 150 meters from where he was last seen.

