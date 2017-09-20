Osmeña questions suspension of classes, government office work

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said Wednesday that he prefers to have classes on public schools and works on government offices tomorrow unless there is an official communication from Malacañang.

Osmena told reporters that President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement last Tuesday is unclear since he wants to suspend classes and work at government offices but will not declare tomorrow’s 45th anniversary of the imposition of martial law in the country by the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

As a government official, Osmeña said he will abide by Malacañang’s official communication.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is work, there is class. Number 1, the president should be very clear on what to say.

There is a procedure unsa man ning kuan (what is this about), He says this but he means this,” Osmena said.

He said students should go to school everyday to learn and their learning will be affected if there is disruption of class schedules.

Government services should also not be suspended, the mayor said.

Osmeña said he didn’t even see the validity of the president’s announcement to suspend classes and office work just because there will be rallies by militant groups.

The mayor said there is no clear and present danger to schools and government offices with the protest actions.

“Typhoon signal #4, OK, no class but for this, what demonstration? It’s too malabo (unclear),” Osmeña said.