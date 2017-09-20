Search for article

Woman yields P140K worth of shabu in Cebu City buy-bust

01:55 PM September 20th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, September 20th, 2017 01:55 PM

Anna Maris Pagalang was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.  (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

A street value target was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City on Tuesday.

Anna Maris Pagalang, 34, was apprehended at Arellano Boulevard in Barangay San Roque. Pagalang yielded ten sachets and two medium-sized packs of shabu weighing 12 grams.

The packs of shabu have an overall estimated value of more than P140,000.

Pagalang is now detained in Cebu City Police Office pending the filing of charges against him.

