Govt offices, classes in public schools on holiday in Mandaue on Sept. 21

Mandaue City Hall announced that all classes in public schools and work in government offices in the city will be suspended tomorrow, Sept. 21 in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of martial law.

City Administrator Danilo Almendras said the suspension exempts the Traffic Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), Bantay Mandaue Risk Reduction Disaster Office and City Social Welfare and Services Office.

Almendras said the respective managements of private schools can decide whether or not to suspend classes on their own tomorrow.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier declared Sept. 21 as a National Day of Protest.