CCTO braces for huge protest on Thursday

THE Cebu City Traffic Operations (CCTO) is set to deploy dozens of traffic enforcers as the city braces for a huge protest on Thursday, September 21.

Hector Arcinal, the control operator of CCTO, said the team is expecting a huge crowd to join the protest to mark the anniversary of the declaration of the martial law by former president Ferdinand Marcos.

But Arcinal encourages everyone to stay calm.

Traffic enforcers will be deployed to control congestion of roads.

“Our initiative is to guide motorists. We have mobile cars that are ready to man the traffic flow,” Arcinal said.

Arcinal revealed that the militant groups in Cebu have not coordinated with CCTO for protest warnings.

“We can’t give a forecast on traffic updates because the groups did not inform us of their plans. However, we already have a scheme to solve traffic woes during rallies,” he added.

AnakBayan-Visayas, meanwhile, announced that the PISTON group will be joining tomorrow’s protest.