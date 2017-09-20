58 children rescued during curfew in Cebu City

AT least 58 children were rescued after a simultaneous implementation of curfew in four barangays in Cebu City south district on Tuesday night.

25 minors were rescued in Barangay San Nicolas, 21 in Barangay Sawang Calero, eight in Barangay Calamba and four in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas.

The curfew started at 10 PM. According to the ordinance, children are prohibited from loitering in the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minors, who were apprehended by San Nicolas Police Station, were brought to their barangays and were turned over to their parents after orientations.

San Nicolas police chief Keth Allen Andaya said the internet cafes have also been warned to not allow minors from staying inside the establishment past 10 PM

Andaya added that the barangays are also implementing ordinances related to drinking in public places, loitering and public noise.