Truck fatally runs over biker in Mandaue

A 32-year old biker died after he was ran over by a boom truck in Barangay Subangdako, Mandaue City in the North Reclamation Area on Wednesday, September 20.

Nicolas Pacaldo, from Barangay Pilipog, Cordova town, was hit by the truck driven by Alan Sacil, who was travelling from Barangay Paknaan.

According to traffic reports, Sacil did not notice that Pacaldo was at the side of the truck when he made a sharp right turn towards Mantawi Drive.

Sacil is now detained in Mandaue City Police Office pending the filing of charges against him.