ICT foreseen to help improve disaster preparedness and response

THE first international conference on information and communication technology (ICT) for disaster preparedness and response in Cebu commenced last Tuesday, September 19.

The conference was participated by local government units (LGUs), national agencies, non-government organization (NGOs) and universities.

In collaboration of Japanese institutions and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the conference aims to increase awareness using different ICT solutions.

Undersecretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. of DOST said that they were planning to deploy a database in Cebu that will assess potential impact of earthquakes.

While undersecretary Denis Villorente of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said are planning to revive the government emergency communication system as part of the response effort during calamities.