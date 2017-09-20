Drunk man chokes high school student

A 54-year old man was arrested after he allegedly choked a high school student in Barangay Poblacion, Consolacion on Tuesday night.

Reportedly drunk, John Sombilla Sanchez choked 19-year old Ghelbert Jay Maglasang, who just walking on street with a friend.

PO2 Saturnino Inoc of Consolacion police said that the victim also threatened responding police officers with a ‘bolo’.

Sanchez is now detained in Consolacion jail.

