Search for article

Drunk man chokes high school student

SHARES:

07:50 PM September 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Winston Ensomo, September 20th, 2017 07:50 PM

A 54-year old man was arrested after he allegedly choked a high school student in Barangay Poblacion, Consolacion on Tuesday night.

Reportedly drunk, John Sombilla Sanchez choked 19-year old Ghelbert Jay Maglasang, who just walking on street with a friend.

PO2 Saturnino Inoc of Consolacion police said that the victim also threatened responding police officers with a ‘bolo’.

Sanchez is now detained in Consolacion jail.

choked 19-year old Ghelbert Jay Maglasang, who just walking on street with a friend.

PO2 Saturnino Inoc of Consolacion police said that the victim also threatened responding police officers with a ‘bolo’.

Sanchez is now detained in Consolacion jail.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.