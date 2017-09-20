Slain former Mandaue councilor to be buried on Thursday

SLAIN former Mandaue City councilor Beethoven Andaya’s casket will be brought at the National Shrine of Saint Joseph for the requiem mass on Thursday noon, September 21.

After the requiem mass, Andaya’s remains will be brought to Manila Memorial Gardens in the town of Liloan as his final resting place.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing has offered P200,000 reward money to those who can give information of the assailant of the late councilor.