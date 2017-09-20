CCPO to receive 6 body cameras

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is set to receive six body cameras from a private company called Sugbutech.

The gadgets will be used by the police in anti-drug operations.

CCPO Director Joel Doria said this is to eliminate doubts in police operations. He added this would also help in the anti-drug campaign of the Philippine National Police.

Aside from six body cameras, Doria said the city’s Association of Barangay Councils will also donate another body cameras to them for the same purpose. He, however, did not give a specific date on the turnover of body cameras.