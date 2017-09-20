Tabal gets reward from Capitol

For bagging gold in SEA games

Cebu’s running sensation Mary Joy Tabal received cash incentive worth P100,000 from the Cebu provincial government after bringing home the gold medal during the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held last month in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Yesterday morning, Gov. Hilario Davide III handed the check to Tabal during a courtesy call in his office at the Capitol compound.

The marathon champ was accompanied by her coach, John Philip Dueñas.

“We are very proud of your achievement in the recent Southeast Asian Games,” Davide told Tabal.

Last August 30, the provincial board (PB) approved the resolution penned by PB Member Miguel Magpale, recognizing Tabal’s victory and granting her P100,000 as reward.

The gold medalist told reporters in the Capitol yesterday morning that she will be using the money to finance her requirements for her visa application to visit several countries abroad including Italy.

She added that a portion of her incentive will be spent on her trainings. She said she’s also eyeing to represent the country in next year’s Asian Games as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“This is a great help for me. It will support my trainings, like for the Asian Games next year. And I’m planning to defend my title in the national Milo Olympics next year, that’s why I’m planning to train in Italy for two months,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Tabal revealed that she will commit some of her time encouraging children in the marginalized sector to participate in athletic activity.

Together with Coach Dueñas, Tabal is spearheading a grassroots program that provides athletic scholarship to children who are willing to join their running program.