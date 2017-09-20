Search for article

‘Eternal vigilance against martial law’

11:24 PM September 20th, 2017

By: Morexette B. Erram, September 20th, 2017 11:24 PM

VIGILANCE. From left to right: Lawyer Democrito Barcenas, retired Cebu Regional Trial Court Judge Menrado Paredez, former Commission on Human Rights chief Etta Rosales, Ronald Mendoza, Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano and Dr. Segundo Romero lead the candle lighting for martial law victims and victims of extrajudicial killings prior to the start of a democracy forum held at the Department of Education Center in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City on September 20, 2017 CDN Photo/Junjie Mendoza

HUMAN rights lawyer Democrito Barcenas called on Cebu residents to remain vigilant in monitoring developments and take a stand against actions and policies that could lead to the declaration of martial law anew in the country.

In a phone interview, Barcenas, a martial law detainee, said he found similarities between then and the current administration of President Rodrigo Duterte due to the rampant extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

Back then, Barcenas said summary executions and pickups of those critical of the late president Ferdinand Marcos occurred, while under the Duterte administration, drug suspects were summarily executed by vigilantes believed to be cops.

Barcenas was then mayor of Carcar City when he was detained in September 1972 for speaking out against the Marcos regime.

Four months later, he was released, but Barcenas said it took him a long time to recover from the physical and psychological torture he endured at the hands of the authorities.

“Apathy is the secret ingredient for dictatorship. Let us sustain the struggle against democracy, and I don’t want to limit this call to a specific administration,” Barcenas said.

