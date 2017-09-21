Former Miss KBP shot dead

A former Miss KBP was found dead inside her house in Barangay Busay, Cebu City early morning on Thursday, September 21.

Maxi Bolongaita, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.

SPO2 Rommel Bangcog of Cebu City Homicide Section said investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the killing.

Maxi represented the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas during the Cebu Press Freedom Week 2016. She was awarded Ms. Press Freedom 1st runner-up.

Maxi, who was working as a call center agent, is the daughter of DYRF-Cebu’s Alex Bolongaita.