Anti-drug operations in Cebu towns yield P300K worth of drugs

At least P300,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from seven alleged drug peddlers in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the towns of Minglanilla, Consolacion and Liloan on Wednesday night.

Risty Pangatungan, Mark Daniel Delas Pinas, Roberto Bandojo and Jove Unabia were caught in Barangay Lower Pakigne, Miglanilla past 7 PM.

The suspects yielded 20 sachets and 2 medium-sized shabu with an estimated value of P135,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several drug paraphernalia were also confiscated from them.

In a joint operation by the Consolacion and Liloan police offices, Melchor Maquiling Modena, Charlito Pepito, Jr. and Roxan Monterola were arrested.

Police seized 14 grams of shabu worth P165,000 from the suspects.

According to Police Supt. Mina Domingo of Consolacion said Modena was the main target of the operation.

Pepito and Monterola were his alleged cohort.