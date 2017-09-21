Group invites devotees to attend novena Masses for St. Padre Pio

AS part of the activity to commemorate the feast day of St. Padre Pio de Pietrelcina, the Saint Padre Pio Contemplative Community of Cebu is inviting all faithful and devotees to attend the remaining novena Masses in honor of the saint at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on D. Jakosalem Street, Cebu City.

The novena started last September 14 and will end tomorrow, September 22.

All devotees are encouraged to bring their sickly friends and relatives for the novena Masses and during the Feast Day Mass.

The veneration and kissing of the relic will follow after the novena and fiesta Masses.

The concelebrated mass on the feast day on September 23 at 6 p.m. will be officiated by Rev. Msgr. Rey Pinagunda, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Cebu.