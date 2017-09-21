Search for article

Mayor’s nephew nominated to assume council seat

03:51 PM September 21st, 2017

By: Chris Ligan, Jose Santino S. Bunachita, September 21st, 2017 03:51 PM

(CDN PHOTO/JOSE SANTINO BUNACHITA)

 

A NEPHEW of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña was nominated by former vice president and United Nationalist Coalition (UNA) chairman Jejomar Binay as the replacement of former city councilor Nendell Hanz Abella.

Renato Osmeña accepted the nomination for him to occupy the council seat vacated by Abella who was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as commissioner of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

Former mayor Michael Rama and City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia were present during Binay’s signing of Osmeña’s nomination.

