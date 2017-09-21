Task force to probe disc jockey’s murder

THE Presidential Taskforce on Media Security (PTMS) will investigate the murder of 29-year-old female disc jockey Marie Alexi Bolongaita that occurred at her apartment in Busay, Cebu City.

Undersecretary Joel Egco, PTMS executive director, said the murder may be work-related. “We wouldn’t know unless it was investigated,” he said during the 47th quarterly meeting en banc of the Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC) on Thursday.

Bolongaita’s death was brought to Egco’s attention during the meeting. If the motive wasn’t work related, Egco said they will allow the Philippine National Police (PNP) to continue the investigation.

Otherwise, they will immediately assign a prosecutor as well as provide security and legal support to the victim’s family.

The PTMS was formed last year through Administrative Order No. 1 and is meant to handle cases of media killings, even those from 1986, as well as complaints of harassment, threats, and other forms of work-related abuses against members of the press.