LBC makes history with 1,300th ‘Ligaya” branch

LBC, the leading name in deliveries, celebrated another milestone as it opened its 1,300th branch.

Located in Ligaya – Eastlink Center, Caniogan Pasig City, the branch aptly symbolized LBC‘s renowned campaign – “AMING LIGAYA” which brings to light the whole thrust of LBC which is to bring joy to every Filipino they serve.

The highlight of the simple rites was a ribbon-cutting ceremony by LBC officials, led by Vice-President for Branch Operations (NCR) Jesus Venice Arias. He exclaimed: “We, at LBC, are humbled that we have grown this fast and this strong over the years. Our resolve to serve Filipinos across the globe by bringing their gifts of love across huge distances is a commitment we will continue to pursue until the next generations.”

Amid the festive sound of drums and lyre, the first 1300 customers who lined up for LBC’s various services were also given a surprise treat: special LBC memorabilia as a token of appreciation for their loyal patronage.

LBC was founded by Carlos Linggoy Araneta in 1945 as a brokerage firm. His sons, Santiago, and Fernando Araneta, then, expanded their family-owned business and ventured into air cargo and, later, as a forwarding service firm. As a third party shipping provider, the company is responsible for dispatching shipments via asset-based carriers and arranges shipment space for their customers. The company continued to expand their logistic services in 1973 and introduced the 24-hour overnight delivery services in the country later on. In 1985, The first branch of LBC outside the country was established in San Francisco, California, United States. This same year, the company introduced the now famous “Balikbayan Box” and their money remittance service to cater to Overseas Filipino Workers.