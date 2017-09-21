Andaya buried as family renews calls for justice

THE family and friends of former Mandaue City councilor Jesus Beethoven “Toben” Andaya bid their final farewell as his remains were laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Liloan town yesterday afternoon.

The slain councilor’s remains were brought from the Andaya family’s ancestral house in Barangay Pakna-an, Mandaue City, to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in S.B. Cabahug.

The councilor’s family, relatives, close friends, city councilors and supporters attended a requiem Mass prior to the burial.

Councilor Malcolm Andaya-Sanchez, the councilor’s nephew, thanked everyone in attendance on behalf of the family.

The Andaya family also reiterated their call for justice days after the councilor was found dead in a room at a resort in Santander town last September 11.

Results of the paraffin and ballistics test will be known days from now, Sanchez said.

The councilor checked in alone at the Peebles Beach Resort and Restaurant in Barangay Liloan, Santander town, and was found dead in the morning by a resort staffer.

Two men were seen entering his rented room the night before, but no one heard any gunshot.

Police said P1,300 in cash was found near the body, and two cell phones were taken from the councilor.