Mixed reactions over postponement of brgy, SK polls

CEBU City officials expressed exasperation over the postponement, yet again, of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to May 2018.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he hopes this will be the last postponement of the elections.

“I really personally feel that its not proper to fool around the democratic process. I think (of) democracy seriously. I think democracy needs choosing leaders. The moment you deviate from that, something is lost,” he told reporters yesterday.

But like most other officials all over the country, there is nothing that they can do about the postponement especially after the Senate approved on third and final reading last Wednesday the bill postponing the elections.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed their own version of the bill postponing the barangay and SK elections.

“May is May. So, we will just wait for that,” Osmeña added.

Mixed reactions

In Mandaue City, barangay officials welcomed the news, but youth leaders were disappointed by the postponement of the elections.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Mandaue City President and Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said the postponement would give them more time to prepare for the polls.

“I’m thankful that its finally approved,” Manatad said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

“We will continue to provide our best services as a way of preparation for the May election. For me, good service is good and legitimate campaigning for the next challenge,” he added.

Ian Arioja, vice president of Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines Region 7, who intends to run for SK president in Cogon, Compostela, on the other hand, said, “As a youth leader, the hype of serving my fellow youth has been there, but I am saddened because the change and representation we desire will still be deprived from us for reasons that are unclear and debatable,” Arioja said.