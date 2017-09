A newly identified drug peddler was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Banhigan, Badian southern Cebu on Friday morning, September 22.

Police Senior Supt. Bonifacio Pareja, chief of Badian police station identified the suspect as Alberto Obenieta, 35-year-old who was confiscated with 10 plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P5,000.

Charges against trading of illegal drugs are being prepared while the suspect was detained at Badian Police Station.