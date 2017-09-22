Cebu Archdiocese rings church bells for victims

A CALL TO END VIOLENCE

Starting Sunday, September 24, church bells throughout the city and province of Cebu will ring at 8 p.m. to remember victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

It is also a call for an end to the spate of violence in the country and the war in Marawi City.

In a circular issued to all priests and lay organizations, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the nightly ringing of church bells in the archdiocese will continue until November 2 — the celebration of All Souls Day.

“We appeal for the pealing of church bells at 8:00 p.m. during the forty-day period in remembrance of the souls of those killed. The ancient pious tradition of De Profundis is worth restoring. Let the bells call us to pray for the dead,” read the circular dated September 19, 2017, issued by Palma and Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo.

De Profundis (from the depths) is a penitential psalm that is sung by Catholics as part of the evening prayer and in commemoration of the dead.

Cebuanos are also encouraged to light candles in front of houses, in cemeteries, public places, and particularly at spots where victims of violence were killed or have lost their lives, while praying for them and their respective families.

“Candle lighting can soothe the grieving hearts,” said the circular published in the Ang Bag-ong Lungsoranon, the official newsletter of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Palma and Villarojo also appealed to the people to help send orphaned children of the victims of extrajudicial killings to school or give any contribution for the sustenance of their families.

“Almsgiving covers many sins. Almsgiving heals,” they said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that, to date, more than 3,800 people had been killed in police anti-drug operations since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed his post noon of June 30, 2016 and launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal drugs.

In Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas, a total of 188 drug suspects were killed in alleged shootouts with policemen, while 213 others were gunned down by still unknown assailants from July 1, 2016 to July 2017.

On the other hand, at least 9,466 drug suspects were arrested in the region over the same period of time while some 108,742 drug users and pushers were reported to have surrendered to police authorities at the onset of Oplan TokHang, or Toktok Hangyo, a police door-to-door anti-drug campaign where suspects are asked to surrender and sign documents renouncing their drug-induced life.

Palma and Villarojo called on members of the clergy and the faithful to pray and offer Masses for victims of violence.

“We invite you to offer prayers for a forty day period. Please offer the rosary daily for the victims and receive Holy Communion as an offering for their souls. Prayer heals us and helps the souls,” they said.