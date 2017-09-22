Journos should learn to use technology

FIGHTING FAKE NEWS

Journalists today should learn to take on new roles and the new skills that go with them.

Max Limpag, cofounder of InnoPub Media, said this is what is required of media practitioners or journalists to fight fake news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limpag was one of the speakers in a forum on Friday titled Globe Youth Summit Fight Fake News at the University of the Philippines Cebu, which is part of the activities of Cebu Press Freedom Week.

“New roles will demand new skills. Dili lang enough nga kahibaw mosuwat og balita (It is not enough that you know how to write for news). We must know how to use technology and know the system,” said Limpag.

He gave the importance of knowing the technology and the system because that is where media practitioners can fight back by spreading the right information and real news.

“If we do not have the skill, we will be beaten by those who make the fake news because that is where they are good at,” he said in Cebuano.

He also cited the change of media environment since the advent of technology.

“Everything revolves around technology. Karon bali na (Now it is different). News finds us. Naay mahitabo mahibaw dayon ta (If there is something happens we know right away) because of Facebook and Twitter,” he said

He also advised the youth to be skeptical in social media.

“We have to be skeptical. Dili dayon ta motoo (Do not believe easily) when presented with a piece of information (in social media),” he added.

Limpag said that money and ideology are two primary motives of those who run fake news sites.

“Naa man g’yud mo-click mobasa aron makakwarta na sila (There are those who will click the post to read and then the site will get money from it),” he said.

He said that to fight fake news is to know how to manage the system.

“We have to work with the system. Kon duna tay makita na (If we find) fake news kay ato siyang i-flag or i-report kon sa Facebook para makatabang (to help) fight sa fake news,” he said.

Marites Villamor-Ilano, associate editor of Sun.Star news who is also one of the speakers, said Facebook is partnered with fact-check organization that verified reported posts.

“If those people flag a site that is fake news, there are people who vet the site and if found to be credible then it won’t be flagged. It is like a check and balance,” she said.

Limpag urged young journalists and journalism students to be more skillful with technology.

“To young journalists, dapat makuha nato ang (we should have) improved technology skill that will help us deal with this,” he said.

The summit was attended by students of different schools in Cebu and sponsored by Globe.