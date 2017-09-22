LPA causing heavy rains

A low pressure area (LPA) spotted 195 kilometers east of Legaspi, Albay, caused the downpour of rain for the past two days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Visayas (Pagasa).

Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Than Singson said they have recorded eight millimeters of rainfall on Thursday while as of 5 p.m. yesterday, the agency recorded 12 millimeters of rainfall on Mactan.

According to Singson, Cebu will still experience cloudy skies today, but lighter showers are expected.

Singson advised the public to be alert as the rains could cause landslides and flooding.