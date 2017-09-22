Search for article

LPA causing heavy rains

SHARES:

11:00 PM September 22nd, 2017

Recommended
By: USJ-R Intern Rosalie O. Abatayo, September 22nd, 2017 11:00 PM

A low pressure area (LPA) spotted 195 kilometers east of Legaspi, Albay, caused the downpour of rain for the past two days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Visayas (Pagasa).

Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Than Singson said they have recorded eight millimeters of rainfall on Thursday while as of 5 p.m. yesterday, the agency recorded 12 millimeters of rainfall on Mactan.

According to Singson, Cebu will still experience cloudy skies today, but lighter showers are expected.

Singson advised the public to be alert as the rains could cause landslides and flooding.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

TAGS: causing, heavy, LPA, rains
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
JUSTICE FOR MAXI
JUSTICE FOR MAXI
September 21st, 2017
Former Miss KBP shot dead
Former Miss KBP shot dead
September 21st, 2017