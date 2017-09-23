Gullas scion tops Physician Licensure exam, Cebu graduate ranks 7th

The Philippine Regulatory Commission has released the board topnotchers and passers of the Physician Licensure Examination on Friday.

Bagging the top spot is Vincent Edouard Anthony Gullas, besting more than 4000 examinees with a 90.50 score.

Gullas is the grandson of Talisay City mayor Eddie Gullas and the brother of 1st District of Cebu congressman Samsam Gullas.

The young Gullas is a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas.

Gullas also topped the Medical Technology Licensure Exam in 2012, after he graduated from Velez College.

“He made the family proud when he was number 1 and topped the Med Tech Board Exam five years ago…Today, he brings us the same happiness we felt 5 years ago as the Physician Board Exam results are out. NUMBER 1 YET AGAIN. CONGRATULATIONS, DAN,” a proud Cong. Gullas posted on Facebook on Friday night.

Aside from the young Gullas, another topnotcher brings pride to Cebu.

Mark Andrian Yano of the Cebu Institute of Medicine, the medical school arm of Velez College, ranks seventh in the exam with a score of 89.50.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Medicine is this year’s top performing school for the examination after all of its 122 examinees passed.

Out of the 4,064 takers, a total of 3,340 passed this year’s Physician Licensure Examination.