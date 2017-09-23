Oakridge on the rise: A Balance of Business and Breaks

Life in the city poses great challenges to traveling, working and spending quality time with family, but thankfully there’s an accessible and inviting space for you to pause, breathe and count your blessings.

Oakridge Realty Development Corporation, in its commitment to providing a well-balanced work-play environment for its office and retail clients, gives more room for businesses to flourish through the construction of Oakridge I.T. Center (OITC) 2 dedicated for executive and creative firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 12-storey midrise tower designed with modern architecture and landscaped open areas, clients can enjoy a private space of their own that is conducive to learning and better communication as they nurture their profession.

OITC 2’s savvy office spaces range from small-sized commercial spaces ranging from 47-132 square meters (sqm), medium spaces ranging from 200-450 sqm, large cuts of 500 sqm to a full floor of 1,700 sqm. Shared amenities like free podium parking, round-the-clock security system, 100 percent backup power supply, five passenger elevators and one service elevator and a helipad on the roof deck are also offered.

Oakridge Business Park’s masterfully planned development enables one to create meaningful moments whether it’s a quick trip to the supermarket (Rustan’s Supermarket) after work; getting a haircut (Piandre) while the kids play at the indoor playground (Dreamtown), and treat them to cute toddler outfits at BaoBao Babies. For those with active lifestyle, there’s always a fitness center (Epic Performance and Fitness) that’s not your ordinary gym; and Regenestem Cebu and ML Calayan for some beauty and wellness enhancements.

Oakridge Business Park is also a haven for gastronomic adventures from authentic Japanese ramen (Ramen Yoshuken); French-Mediterranean cuisine (L’Artisan); to the familiar favorites like Big Tom’s, Pancake House, Starbucks, 10Dove Restaurant and 10 Dove Confectionary.

Of course, there’s always room for celebrations whether it’s at the Oakridge Pavilion (with its ivory-hued drapings) or at the Oakridge Horizons on the 5th floor of Block 88 (with glass to ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the city).

Business opportunities and convenient breaks await you at Oakridge Business Park. You may call 0917 724 4023 for leasing inquiries or visit www.oakridge.com.ph to learn more about the property.