Asean meetings in Bohol peaceful, police says

02:29 PM September 23rd, 2017

By: Nestle L. Semilla, September 23rd, 2017 02:29 PM

The recently concluded ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings in Bohol were generally peaceful, the Police Regional Office said.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said the Asean meetings held in Panglao, Bohol from Sept. 19 to 22 continued despite a bomb threat in a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“The bomb threat which was reported has not affected in any way the conduct of Asean meeting,” Espino said, adding that the delegates left the province yesterday.

